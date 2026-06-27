Intense firing, explosion reported near Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar

KARACHI: Intense firing accompanied by an explosion was reported near Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 6 on Saturday, prompting an immediate response from police and other law enforcement agencies.

Police said personnel from various law enforcement agencies were dispatched to the area after reports of the incident emerged.



Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has sought a detailed report from the Sindh IGP and Karachi AIG following the incident reported near Mosmiyat Chowrangi, a spokesperson for the Sindh CM said.

Following the incident, the road leading from Mosmiyat Chowrangi towards Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 6 and Kamran Chowrangi has been closed for traffic.

According to police, the road connecting Mosmiyat Chowrangi to Chaman Iqbal Colony was also shut for traffic.