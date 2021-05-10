Inquiry reveals why chicken, egg prices went up in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, May 10 (DNA): The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP)

has revealed that 19 poultry feed companies have been involved in “price

coordination” which led to repeated increase in prices of chicken and

eggs.

An inquiry conducted by the CCP stated, “Poultry feed comprises

approximately 76-80 % of the cost of broiler meat and eggs. Therefore,

the hike in feed prices has affected the prices of chicken and eggs,

which are the most commonly consumed high protein foods.”

The CCP’s enquiry revealed that from December 2018 to December 2020, the

feed mills work together to raise the poultry feed prices by Rs825 per

50 kilogrammes, making the feed 32% costlier for the poultry farmers.

The data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics for September 2020 shows

that chicken prices rose by 18.31% and eggs by 5.2%. The rise in these

prices coincided with an increase in feed prices by almost Rs100 per

bag.

In October 2020, after another price increase by poultry feed mills (by

Rs125 on layer and 175 on broiler feed), the chicken prices rose by

26.62% and eggs by 23.81% as compared to the previous month.

In November 2020, poultry feed prices rose by Rs. 150 per bag, and

subsequently, the prices of chicken and eggs rose by 20.76% and 5.23%.

In December 2020, a Rs250 increase in poultry feed led to the prices of

chicken and eggs to rise by 3.21% and 14.08%, respectively.

The CCP took a suo motu notice of the concerns and complaints against

the inflated prices registered through the PM Citizens Portal and the

CCP’s own online complaint management system. Citizens alleged that

leading mills have colluded to raise feed prices.

In February 2021, the CCP raided farms of two major poultry feed

producers and seized “crucial” evidence showing price change

coordination.

The record revealed that officials of 19 feed mills were using an active

WhatsApp group where one feed producer would announce the price increase

and the rest expressing their willingness to follow suit. They would

also discuss new prices and the date they will be implemented from, and

evidence suggests that all these decisions were enforced.

The enquiry also found that mills carried out price changes between

December 2018 and December 2020 in a coordinated manner in short

intervals at least 11 times. In addition, the data revealed that not

only were price revisions made on the exact dates, but the amounts of

price change were also similar.

An analysis of poultry input costs shows that maize, which is the

primary component of feed, constitutes 55% to 60% in terms of physical

usage in feed and contributes approximately 40% to the cost.

Maize witnessed a bumper crop in 2020 and was abundantly available.

Moreover, in the fiscal year 2019-20, maize prices fell by 7% as

compared to the previous year, and in the first quarter of FY21, were 22

% lower than 2019-20.

On the other hand, soybean meal, another critical raw material, saw

inflated prices. However, a rise in input prices it has been witnessed

cannot be used as a justification to increase feed prices uniformly as

each mill has a different cost structure and business model.

Poultry feed mills are each other’s competitors, and any discussion and

coordination on prices is prohibited under Section 4 of the Competition

Act, 2010.

Following the findings of the enquiry report, CCP says it will be

issuing show-cause notices to poultry feed companies involved in the

violation of rules. DNA

