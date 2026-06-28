Injured terrorist confesses Afghan Taliban’s role in attack on Pakistan Rangers Camp

KARACHI, JUN 28 /DNA/ – In a major development, an injured terrorist affiliated with the outlawed group Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, who was involved in the cowardly attack on a Pakistan Rangers camp, has made startling confessions. His revelations have brought to light substantial evidence implicating the Afghan Taliban regime in supporting cross-border terrorism.

The arrested terrorist, identified as Usman Ali, provided detailed information about the attack and his network during interrogation.

Key Confessions by the Arrested Terrorist, Usman Ali:

Identity and Origin: “My name is Usman Ali, and I came from Jalalabad, Afghanistan.”

“My name is Usman Ali, and I came from Jalalabad, Afghanistan.” Accomplices: “I had three other accomplices with me named Abdul Hadi, Janan, and Umar Farooq.”

“I had three other accomplices with me named Abdul Hadi, Janan, and Umar Farooq.” Casualties: “Abdul Hadi, who came with me, has been killed.”

“Abdul Hadi, who came with me, has been killed.” The Attack: “Janan threw the bomb at the Pakistan Rangers camp.”

“Janan threw the bomb at the Pakistan Rangers camp.” Entry into Pakistan: “We came to Pakistan seven days ago. Abdul Hadi, who was a resident of Bajaur, was our guide.”

“We came to Pakistan seven days ago. Abdul Hadi, who was a resident of Bajaur, was our guide.” Planning and Logistics: “We were kept in an under-construction building. The weapons used in the attack were brought by Abdul Hadi from Waziristan.”

“We were kept in an under-construction building. The weapons used in the attack were brought by Abdul Hadi from Waziristan.” Attempted Escape: “As I was fleeing towards the other side, I was hit by a bullet and fell down.”

“As I was fleeing towards the other side, I was hit by a bullet and fell down.” Affiliation: “I belong to Jamaat-ul-Ahrar. Our commander in Afghanistan is known as Ahrar Molvi Saheb.”

“I belong to Jamaat-ul-Ahrar. Our commander in Afghanistan is known as Ahrar Molvi Saheb.” Training and Equipment: “We were all trained in Afghanistan. I was only given a jacket; we prepare the suicide vests ourselves.”

“We were all trained in Afghanistan. I was only given a jacket; we prepare the suicide vests ourselves.” Training Source: “We learned to make the suicide vests in Afghanistan. The training for suicide vests and other tactics was given to us by Umar Qari in Afghanistan.”

“We learned to make the suicide vests in Afghanistan. The training for suicide vests and other tactics was given to us by Umar Qari in Afghanistan.” Preparations: “All arrangements for us were completed in Afghanistan before coming to Karachi. Abdul Hadi knew everything here; he had come here before.”

“All arrangements for us were completed in Afghanistan before coming to Karachi. Abdul Hadi knew everything here; he had come here before.” Targeting: “Initially, we did not know the difference between the Army and the Rangers. But after coming here, we were told that the Rangers are all infidels.”

Defense Experts’ Analysis:

Following these confessions, defense experts have expressed grave concern over the role of the Afghan Taliban regime in harboring terrorist elements.

“Evidence is clear that the Afghan Taliban regime is using Afghan soil as a safe haven for terrorists and deploying them against Pakistan,” experts stated. They further noted that Pakistan has previously presented undeniable evidence of cross-border terrorism to the Afghan Taliban regime on multiple occasions, but the attacks have persisted.