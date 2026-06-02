Inglis, Green power Australia to 231/9 against Pakistan in 2nd ODI

LAHORE, JUN 2: Australia posted a 232-run target against Pakistan, powered by Josh Inglis and Cameron Green’s fifties, in the second ODI at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi’s decision to field first paid dividends as the visitors could accumulate 231/9 in their 50 overs despite half-centuries from Josh Inglis and Cameron Green.

Australia got off to a dismal start to their innings as Pakistan captain Shaheen cleaned up their left-handed opener Alex Carey (zero) on the first delivery of the innings.

Carrey’s dismissal on the first delivery of the innings paved the way for fellow wicketkeeper batter and captain Inglis to walk out and bat at No.3.

Inglis launched a decent recovery for Australia as he put together 46 runs for the second wicket with Matthew Short, who made a cautious 15 off 24 deliveries, before falling victim to Abrar Ahmed in the eighth over.

Australia suffered another setback 17 deliveries later as Arafat Minhas dismissed Marnus Labuschagne (five), which brought their total down to 51/3.

Following the back-to-back dismissals, Inglis was joined by Green in the middle, and the duo batted sensibly to put together an important 51-run partnership, which saw the former bring up his fifth ODI half-century.

The Australian captain, however, was soon removed by Minhas and walked back after scoring a gritty 51 off 74 deliveries with the help of five fours.

Green, on the other hand, was then involved in another crucial partnership for Australia – a 65-run stand for the sixth wicket with Matt Renshaw – until eventually falling victim to Abrar in the 40th over.

The all-rounder remained the top-scorer for Australia with a 92-ball 53, comprising two sixes and a four.

Short followed suit 21 balls later as he was cleaned up by Haris Rauf after scoring a run-a-ball 43 with the help of three fours.

Shaheen inflicted another blow to Australia’s batting expedition in the 47th over by castling Matthew Kuhnemann (five) and struck again in the penultimate over to get rid of Nathan Ellis.

Meanwhile, batting all-rounder Oliver Peake added valuable runs at the backend to Australia’s total with a run-a-ball 31.

Skipper Shaheen spearheaded Pakistan’s bowling charge with three wickets for 36 runs in his eight overs, followed by Minhas, Rauf and Abrar with two each.