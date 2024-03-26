INFRGY Developing Wireless Energy Harvesting Technology with Help from Universities in India

In an era where the world is grappling with the existential threat of climate change and the pressing need to transition towards renewable energy sources, groundbreaking innovations become paramount. INFRGY LLC, is currently spearheading the development of a unique wireless energy harvesting technology in collaboration with esteemed universities in India, which hold the promise of contributing with a novel solution.

The recent unveiling of INFRGY’s first prototype wireless energy harvesting system marks a milestone in the quest for sustainable energy solutions. Their technology merges energy harnessed from the atmosphere with energy from a provided source, achieving output levels that surpass the input. The prototype’s successful testing, conducted in partnership with the University of Kashmir’s Institute of Technology, showcased its potential to contribute to the renewable energy landscape.

At the heart of INFRGY’s innovation lies a novel method of energy transfer, which amplifies power output by harnessing the energy present in the surrounding environment. This innovative approach holds promise for addressing the escalating demand for renewable energy amidst growing concerns over air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. It also provides a means for an efficient wireless transfer of energy.

The collaboration with academic institutions in India, including the ongoing testing at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar, underscores the importance of synergy between industry and academia in driving technological advancement. By leveraging the expertise and resources of these esteemed universities, INFRGY aims to accelerate the development and deployment of its groundbreaking technology.

Founder Parvez Rishi’s vision for INFRGY’s wireless energy harvesting technology extends beyond innovation. Rishi envisions a future where this technology becomes widely accessible, thanks to its simplicity and cost-effectiveness. The absence of moving parts and the utilization of relatively inexpensive components pave the way for mass adoption, making sustainable energy solutions more accessible to communities around the globe.

The device’s efficient energy capture mechanism, which utilizes radio frequency signals emitted by a transmitter and electromagnetic signals from the surrounding environment, represents a novel approach in energy harvesting technology. Through a patent-pending combination of components which include diodes, capacitors, and a rectifying bridge, the INFRGY device achieves exceptional energy transfer efficiency, effectively eliminating loss and increasing overall energy output.

The implications of INFRGY’s breakthrough technology extend beyond energy transfer. By reducing reliance on non-renewable resources and mitigating the impacts of climate change, this innovation has the potential to reshape the global energy landscape. As the world grapples with the urgency of transitioning to sustainable energy sources, INFRGY’s wireless energy harvesting technology holds promise for a more sustainable future.