Information Minister assures equal PTV coverage to all parties

ISLAMABAD, OCT 31 (DNA) — Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Tuesday said providing equal coverage to all political parties should be Pakistan Television’s priority.

Speaking at a meeting with PTV News Current Affairs and Social Media teams, the minister was given a briefing about PTV News and current affairs programmes. Participation of the leaders from various political parties in current affairs’ programmes will increase PTV’s credibility, Murtaza Solangi maintained.

He said Pakistan Television being the largest media organization in the country, had an important national role in elections. The minister said that PTV’s role in clean, transparent and impartial elections will be unforgettable.

He was informed that news coverage and its scope has grown exponentially over the past few years. The PTV team informed the minister that an increase in the number of bulletins by PTV has helped the viewers to be aware of the latest developments.

In news, on-camera reporting and reports on social issues were being given special importance, the minister was informed.

There has been a change in the news section not only in terms of quantity but also the style of presentation from National News Bureau Islamabad and other centers have changed, the PTV team informed him.

Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting Zahoor Ahmed and PTV Director Current Affairs Aun Sahi attended the meeting. — DNA