Info on Pakistan’s cricket teams sensitive, NA told

ISLAMABAD, DEC 19 (DNA): The Cabinet Division on Wednesday refused to share with the National Assembly the salary package of all individuals associated with Pakistan’s cricket teams, stating that information is of a sensitive and confidential nature by its very essence.

In its reply during the question hour, the Cabinet Division requested that the physical records being held by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should be reviewed or examined in camera to ensure confidentiality and safeguard sensitive details.

To a question of Asiya Naz Tanoli, the Cabinet Division stated that to prevent unnecessary public controversy and adverse exploitation of sensitive and confidential information pertaining to the PCB in the media and said: “We hereby make a humble submission to the MNA requesting that the process of seeking information be narrowed down and the physical records being held by the PCB be reviewed or examined in camera to ensure confidentiality and safeguard sensitive details”.

Tanoli, in her question, sought details of the salary package of all individuals associated with each of the Pakistan cricket team including the lump-sum payments, the currency used, any additional financial benefits from the PCB, what criteria are used to determine these emoluments, the amount paid to each individual who served in any capacity with the cricket teams over the past three years, whether it is a fact that despite significant financial investments, the performance of the teams had not been improved significantly and remains below that of leading teams, and if so what corrective measures were being implemented to ensure accountability for those receiving substantial compensation option but not delivering expected results.

The Cabinet Division stated that the PCB uses a combination of factors to determine the emoluments for players, coaches and support staff, as follows:

Experience: Number of years of experience in international cricket, domestic cricket, or coaching.

Market rates: Comparison with market rates for similar positions in other cricket boards or sports organisations.

PCB budget: The PCB’s annual budget and available funds for player and staff remuneration.

Central contract categories: Players are categorised into A, B, and C based on their performance, experience, and rankings, which determines their monthly retainer and match fees.

The Cabinet Division, however, said that while it is true that the Pakistan cricket team’s performance had faced challenges in maintaining consistent results against leading teams, it is equally undeniable that significant strides had been made in recent years.

It stated that the substantial financial investments directed towards improving infrastructure, training facilities, and player development programmes demonstrate a clear commitment to elevating the team’s standing on the international stage.

It added that cricket is a dynamic sport where performance hinges not only on investment but also on long-term strategies, adaptability to changing conditions, and mental resilience.

The Cabinet Division further remarked that the team had showcased moments of brilliance, with key victories in global tournaments and the emergence of world-class players, highlighting the immense talent and potential present in Pakistan.

It also argued that it was important to recognise that success in sports is not always immediate and requires a harmonious blend of resources, strategy and patience. The passion and unwavering support of fans, coupled with ongoing reforms, are setting the stage for a brighter future.

It stated that Pakistan cricket was on a promising trajectory, and its best days are surely ahead.

Regular reviews were conducted for players and coaching staff with clear consequences for under-performance, including exclusion from key roles or termination of contracts.

It stated that the PCB had adopted a performance-driven approach across all levels of coaching and player development; central contracts now emphasise performance-based criteria, linking financial rewards to tangible contributions on and off the field.

This ensures that those who do not meet expectations face consequences, such as reduced benefits, exclusion from key tournaments, or termination of contracts. Coaching staff are also under heightened scrutiny, the House was told.

The PCB is also strengthening its oversight mechanisms to ensure that every stakeholder contributes meaningfully to the team’s success.

“By fostering a results-driven culture, the board is ensuring that financial investments translate into improved performance and long-term success for Pakistan cricket,” it stated.