Info ministry lodges protest over ‘false’ report on AJK situation

ISLAMABAD, JUN 26: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has lodged a strong protest and formal complaint with a foreign website over the publication of “fake news” alleging that food-carrying vehicles were being obstructed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) amid ongoing protests.

The report was based on unverified and uncorroborated allegations while disregarding official facts and statements available on the record, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry further stated that this was not an isolated incident, alleging that the repeated publication of unverified claims has become a recurring pattern, and corrective measures must be taken.

Separately, Inspector General of Police Captain (retd) Liaqat Ali Malik also rejected the “false propaganda” regarding the situation in the AJK, saying misinformation and fabricated reports posed a major challenge in the current era.

Malik, addressing a press conference, said mischievous elements were spreading false narratives about the situation in AJK. He added that advances in artificial intelligence were enabling the creation of false narratives to mislead the public.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Inspector General of Police captain (retd) Liaqat Ali Malik addresses the press conference on June 25, 2026. — Screengrab via Facebook/@ajkpolice

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Inspector General of Police captain (retd) Liaqat Ali Malik addresses the press conference on June 25, 2026. — Screengrab via Facebook/@ajkpolice

His statement follows the banning of the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) as a proscribed organisation on June 5 under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) after violent protests in the AJK.

The ban was imposed days ahead of the banned outfit’s planned June 9 protest seeking the abolition of 12 seats in the AJK reserved for refugees from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) who migrated to Pakistan after 1947.

He said false and fabricated news had become one of the biggest challenges of modern times.

Malik urged citizens to verify information before sharing it and stressed the importance of confirming the authenticity of reports circulating on various platforms.

Malik also criticised a report by a foreign broadcaster, saying that it contained baseless claims that were contrary to the facts.

The police chief specifically rejected allegations that vehicles carrying food commodities had been stopped, describing the claim as unfounded.

Malik said that members of the proscribed organisation were stopping goods vehicles, looting their cargo and intimidating drivers in certain areas. He said these actions contributed significantly to the hardships faced by citizens in parts of AJK.

He said all entry and exit routes to AJK were open and that police, in coordination with the district administration, were working to keep roads clear and accessible for the public. Malik added that some areas of Rawalakot continued to face disruptions.

Reaffirming the role of law enforcement, the police chief said AJK Police remained committed to protecting the lives and property of the public.