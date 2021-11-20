Inflation will come down in next six months: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD, Nov 20 (DNA): Federal Minister for Information and

Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday that inflation in the

country will come down in next six months.

Addressing the tree planting drive in Jhelum on Saturday, he said that

for the first time, Pakistan s economy has improved and the country is

on the path of development.

Chaudhry said the government was making serious efforts to control

inflation which went up in the country due to global inflation.

The minister said that a leader is one who thinks not for the next

election but for the betterment of his future generations.

“Imran Khan first made the people aware of the importance of trees in

the Billion Tree Tsunami in KP and then after taking oath as the Prime

Minister, he started the 10 billion tree plantation drive,” he said.

Fawad Ch went on to say that as many as 26,000 trees were planted on 35

acres land of Bajwala jungle when the prime minister announced a mega

tree plantation campaign in 2018, while pointing to extensive plantation

of eucalyptus saplings there recommended by the relevant district forest

department due to salinity.

“We will plant 20,000 trees on 25 acres land today (Saturday) here,” he

said while asking the audience to clap for around 6,000 students who

came to participate in the Green Day Plantation activity.

Fawad said it seemed that those who built palatial palaces might have

forgotten that there would be suffocation while living in those big

concrete buildings. For preventing suffocation, it was imperative to

plant and grow trees, he added.

