Inflation in July hits 14-year high of 24.9pc

ISLAMABAD – Inflation in July reached a 14-year high as the rate of the inflation in the country reached 24.9 per cent. Within a month, the prices of vegetables have increased by 25 per cent.

The price of potatoes has increased by 11 per cent and onions by 14 per cent.

In July, the prices of pulse increased by 14 per cent. The prices of Dal Masoor And Dal Mash were also surged by 10 per cent.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), during this period, the prices of edible oil have increased by 8 per cent and the price of tea spiked by 9 per cent.

Meanwhile, the price of eggs has also popped by 8 per cent, while the prices of flour increased by 6 per cent and milk by 4 percent.

In one month, electricity has increased by 39 per cent, the price of construction raw materials by 3 per cent, the price of electrical appliances by 1.5 per cent.

The price of plastic products has also increased by 1.5 per cent.

According to the PBS, the inflation rate has reached a record high of 24.9 percent in July 2022, compared to 8.4 percent in July 2021.