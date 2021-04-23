Inflation goes down in first week of Ramzan

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation during the first week of holy month of Ramzan, for the combined consumption group, witnessed decrease of 0.40 percent as compared to the previous week.

According to the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday, during the week that ended on April 22, prices of 13 items witnessed decrease while that of 26 items remained stable.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices, included tomatoes prices of which declined by 30.22 percent while the prices of onions went down by 8.12 percent.

Likewise, the prices of eggs went down by 5.81 percent, garlic by 2.92 percent, sugar by 2.68 percent, diesel by 2.02 percent, petrol by 1.58 percent, bananas by 1.03 percent, LPG Cylinder by 0.96 percent, chicken by 0.89 percent, gram pulse by 0.53 percent, mash pulse by 0.27 percent while that of moong pulse decreased by 0.17 percent.