inDrive crosses 5 billion deals

ISLAMABAD, SEP 24 (DNA) — Pakistan inDrive, a leading ride hailing company in Pakistan is celebrating a major milestone: the completion of 5 billion deals on its global mobility and urban services platform as of September, 2024. The landmark 5 billionth deal was sealed by a driver and passenger in Peru, marking a significant moment for inDrive since the company launched its innovative bid-based pricing model in 2012 with the goal of making ridesharing pricing fairer for both drivers and passengers.

In the years that followed, inDrive has expanded its mission of challenging injustice and improving people’s lives by extending its innovative bid-based model beyond ridesharing. These services now include city-to-city and intercity transportation, courier deliveries, freight services, as well as other urban solutions such as housekeeping and small home repairs.

This growth and diversification reflect inDrive’s evolution from being the world’s second-most downloaded mobility app to a global multi-service platform operating across 46 countries. Over the past 11 years inDrive has leveraged its strong product-market fit across diverse regions, demonstrating a unique ability to scale rapidly and secure leading positions across markets without disproportionately focusing on any single country.

This underscores the global customer demand for greater freedom of choice and a desire to take back control from algorithms – precisely what the inDrive model provides. —DNA