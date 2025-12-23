Indonesia’s Batang Industropolis SEZ secures 290 mln USD in investment in 2025

JAKARTA, Dec. 23: Indonesia’s Batang Industropolis Special Economic Zone (SEZ) attracted total investments of 4.87 trillion rupiah (about 290.2 million U.S. dollars) in 2025.

The zone, which is part of the Danareksa state-owned enterprise holding, recorded land utilization of 93.67 hectares during the year, driven by the entry of 12 investors.

“This year’s achievements reflect the increasing confidence of global investors in the region,” said Ngurah Wirawan, president director of the Batang Industropolis SEZ, in a statement on Monday.

According to him, investments flowed into a wide range of strategic sectors, including batteries, automotive manufacturing, medical devices, garments, outdoor furniture, food and beverages, footwear, steel, textiles and packaging, forming a diversified and globally oriented industrial ecosystem.

The investment realization is projected to create employment for more than 9,000 workers, bringing tangible benefits to local communities in Central Java Province. Several companies have already begun operations, while others are scheduled to start production gradually between 2026 and 2028.