Indonesian President decorated with award

Saifullah Ansar

ISLAMABAD, DECE 9 /DNA/ – A special investiture ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday, where President of Indonesia was conferred the prestigious Nishan-e-Pakistan, the country’s highest civil award. The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Senate, Speaker National Assembly, and senior military leadership, marking a significant moment in Pakistan-Indonesia bilateral relations.

A dignified ceremony was also held in honour of the visiting Indonesian President, reflecting the deep-rooted ties and mutual respect between the two nations. Later, President of Pakistan held a one-on-one meeting with the Indonesian President, during which the two leaders discussed historic relations and reaffirmed their shared values and longstanding goodwill.

Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation for peace, stability, and prosperity in the region. President of Pakistan expressed heartfelt condolences over the recent floods and landslides in Sumatra, praying for the departed souls and wishing speedy recovery for the injured.

Reiterating their commitment to promoting interfaith harmony and tolerance, the two Presidents decided to build the future partnership on principles of inclusive and comprehensive development. Satisfaction was expressed over the steady growth in bilateral trade, with emphasis on diversifying and balancing economic exchanges. The Joint Trade Committee was acknowledged as an effective platform for strengthening business-to-business ties.

Pakistan and Indonesia agreed to expand collaboration in information technology, agriculture, energy, and tourism. Both leaders underscored joint efforts to tackle climate change, disaster management, and sustainable development. They also expressed the resolve to advance defence cooperation, including training and joint production initiatives.

The two countries reaffirmed their commitment to counter Islamophobia at global forums. President of Pakistan highlighted the need for regional peace and development and briefed the Indonesian President on the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Later, ministers, senior officials, and top military commanders from both sides joined the delegation-level talks aimed at deepening the multidimensional partnership between Pakistan and Indonesia.