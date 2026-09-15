Indonesian navy chief visits Naval Headquarters in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, SEP 15 /DNA/ – Admiral Dr Muhammad Ali, Chief of the Indonesian Navy called on Admiral Naveed Ashraf, NI, NI (M), T Bt, Chief of the Naval Staff at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, the dignitary was presented Guard of Honour and laid a floral wreath at the Shuhada Monument.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional maritime security and bilateral naval cooperation were discussed. Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to enhance cooperation through training, reciprocal visits and joint naval exercises. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Navy’s efforts towards regional maritime security.

During his visit to Karachi, Admiral Dr Muhammad Ali also interacted with Pakistan Navy Field Commanders, Managing Director Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works, visited Pakistan Navy Fleet Unit and Joint Maritime Information Coordination Centre (JMICC). The visit will further strengthen Pakistan-Indonesia defence and naval cooperation.