Indonesian envoy encourages students from Pakistan

DNA

Rawalpindi: The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia is participating in a two-day International Education Summit 2023, on 4-5 March 2023 to promote education system in Indonesian and provide access information on scholarships being offered by universities in Indonesia.

The event is organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce Industry (RCCI) with the objective to inspire Pakistani students with a great educational prospect in Pakistan and overseas and provide a platform for consultation and interaction with representatives and education experts from all over Pakistan. A conference was also held representing panelists from practitioners, education experts, and business community to discuss challenges and ways to improve the quality of educational in Pakistan.

Ambassador Tugio commended the initiative of RCCI in organising the first-ever educational expo and underscored the important role of university as incubator of innovations. He encouraged business community to play proactive role by connecting innovations from university labs to the markets. “The expo is also good opportunity for the Embassy since we can introduce some best universities in Indonesia, especially because many of them offer full scholarships to Pakistani students”, the envoy added.

Speaking on the occasion, President of RCCI, Mr. Saqib Rafiq reminded the audience that to have a strong economy, it is very important to first make Pakistan academia stronger. “Although we have brilliant students, they need to have proper guidance so that they could excel to their full potential”, he added.

The Embassy’s stall attracted the interest of students from the twin-cities who sought detail information on educational systems in Indonesia and scholarships being offered by universities in Indonesia, including those from five the world-class best Indonesian universities based on the QS World Ranking 2023, namely Gajah Mada University (UGM), Institute of Technology Bandung (ITB), University of Indonesia (UI), Airlangga University (UNAIR), and Bogor Agriculture University (IPB).

Representatives from the Embassy assisted students with free advising services that entails offering accurate, comprehensive, and up-to-date information about opportunities to study at over 30 accredited Indonesian universities.

Visitors appreciated the Embassy’s endeavour in providing a platform for students to seek guidance on applying for the varied Scholarships which will certainly foster people to people contact and strengthen the cultural and academic ties among both nations. In 2021, Pakistani students were the largest recipients of scholarship awardees to study in Indonesia.

More than 30 stalls have been set up representing the best universities in Pakistan as well as some world leading universities, colleges, and reputable education consultancies, including NUST, The Millennium Universal College, University of Management Technology, SI-UK, as students sought information to enroll in the top-ranked Pakistani and international universities.