Indonesian envoy discusses trade, economic links with minister

DNA

Indonesian Ambassador for Pakistan, Adam M. Tugio paid a courtesy call on the Federal Minister for Industries and Production of Pakistan, Syed Murtaza Mahmud on 7 March 2023 to discuss efforts to deepening bilateral trade by exploring industries that have complementary and competitive edges, and promoting investment between the two countries.

The two officials also exchanged notes on value addition industries and strategies to promote SMSEs and in particular those owned by women entrepreneurships considering their importance contribution to the economy of respective country. They further noted the importance of diversifying traded goods and expressed commitment to help facilitate business community of the two countries to expand trade for mutually beneficial cooperation.