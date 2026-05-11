Indonesian Envoy calls on Pakistan Navy Chief

ISLAMABAD, 11 MAY (DNA) — Lt Gen (R) Chandra Warsenanto Sukotjo, Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan, paid a courtesy call on Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) of the Pakistan Navy, at the Naval Headquarters in Islamabad.

The meeting highlighted the strong and growing bilateral relations between Indonesia and Pakistan, particularly in the defence and maritime domains. Both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, including naval cooperation, maritime security, and opportunities to further strengthen defence ties between the two Muslim-majority nations.

This high-level engagement underscores Pakistan’s continued focus on enhancing strategic partnerships with key Indo-Pacific nations like Indonesia, which shares deep cultural, religious, and economic linkages with Pakistan. Pakistan and Indonesia have been exploring greater collaboration in areas such as joint military exercises, defence production, and maritime domain awareness in recent years.— DNA