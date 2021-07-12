Indonesian embassy, Ecommerce Gateway Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd. organize 1st Indonesia – Pakistan B2B Hybrid Road Show

DNA

ISLAMABAD – The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Islamabad and Ecommerce Gateway Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd. jointly organized 1st Indonesia – Pakistan B2B Hybrid Road Show 2021 & Launched Indonesia Pakistan B2B online Portal to facilitate increased trade between Indonesia and Pakistan by providing a platform for business communities of the two countries to get more information which may help to increase commercial transactions potential in various fields such as Health, Pharma, Food, Agriculture, Textile and Furniture.



The event attended by Hon. Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal, Provincial Minister, Govt. of Punjab as Chief Guest, CEO of Punjab Board of Investment amd Trade, President Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Senior Vice President of FPCCI, President of Pakistan Indonesia Business Forum, Chairman and Executive Members of Business Associations, etc.