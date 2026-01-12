Wednesday, January 14, 2026
| January 12, 2026
Indonesian Defense Minister meets Army Chief at GHQ

Rawalpindi, 12 Jan /DNA/ – Lieutenant General Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (Retd), Minister of Defence of the Republic of Indonesia, called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, COAS & CDF, at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi.

The meeting focused on matters of mutual interest, evolving regional and global security dynamics, and exploration of avenues for enhancing bilateral defence cooperation. Both sides underscored the importance of strengthening institutional linkages, training collaboration, and defence industrial cooperation between Pakistan and Indonesia.

The visiting dignitary lauded professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. He also expressed Indonesia’s desire to further expand defence ties with Pakistan across multiple domains.

The COAS & CDF reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to fostering strong and enduring defence relationship with Indonesia, based on shared values, mutual respect, and convergence of strategic interests.

