“Indonesian Corner” opened at National Library of Pakistan

Ansar M. Bhatti

ISLAMABAD, NOV 27 /DNA/: As part of the celebrations marking 75 years of Indonesia–Pakistan diplomatic relations, the Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Pakistan inaugurated a dedicated Indonesian Corner at the National Library of Pakistan (NLP) in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The event was attended by diplomats, government officials, academics, students, and members of the cultural and literary community.

Located on the 2nd floor of the National Library, the Indonesian Corner is designed to promote Indonesian culture, language, literature, and educational resources. The collection includes books, cultural materials, and multimedia resources curated to provide Pakistani readers, scholars and students deeper insight into Indonesia’s history, society, and traditions.

Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Aurangzeb Khichi, in his remarks, invited other ASEAN missions in Pakistan to utilize the National Library’s space for setting up their own cultural corners. He appreciated the Government of Indonesia and the National Library of Indonesia for establishing the Indonesian Corner, noting that it would “quench the literary thirst of book lovers, especially those eager to learn more about Indonesia, its culture, and its people.

Speaking at the ceremony, Indonesian Ambassador H.E. Chandra Warsenanto Sukotjo highlighted that cultural diplomacy remains a key pillar of Indonesia–Pakistan ties. He said the Indonesian Corner would serve as a cultural and educational bridge between the two nations, fostering cooperation in education, research, arts, and people-to-people exchanges. He also welcomed the signing of an MoU between the national libraries of both countries, calling it an encouraging step toward deeper collaboration.

Dr. Joko Santoso, Secretary of the National Library of Indonesia, who travelled from Jakarta to attend the inauguration, announced that Indonesia would donate around 1,000 books to enrich the Indonesian Corner at the NLP.

Dr. Santoso emphasized Indonesia’s national commitment to ensuring public access to knowledge. He outlined the vast and diverse collections of the National Library of Indonesia—one of the richest in Southeast Asia—including Nusantara manuscripts, palm-leaf and bamboo texts, rare books, colonial-era prints, and modern academic and literary works. He also highlighted the library’s mandate to provide safe, inclusive, and standardized information services, supported by nationwide programs such as mobile libraries, motorcycle-based outreach services, and book donations to village libraries across all 38 provinces.

Drawing parallels between Indonesia and Pakistan, Dr. Santoso noted that both nations share common goals in literacy promotion, cultural preservation, and strengthening public knowledge. “This agreement is not merely an administrative document—it is a commitment to learn from each other, exchange experiences, and support one another in advancing the role of libraries in national development,” he said.

He expressed deep appreciation to the National Library of Pakistan, the Government of Pakistan, and the Indonesian Embassy in Islamabad for their support. “As we commemorate 75 years of Indonesia–Pakistan friendship, may this partnership grow stronger,” he said. “Knowledge is a bridge—and today, we strengthen that bridge together.”

The Director General of the National Library praised the initiative, stating that the Indonesian Corner would significantly enhance the library’s international resources and promote academic and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

The ceremony concluded with a guided tour of the newly established corner, followed by interactions between Indonesian diplomats, library officials, and invited guests.

This initiative builds upon the earlier establishment of a similar Indonesian Corner at the National Book Foundation (NBF), further expanding Indonesia’s cultural presence in Pakistan. With two major cultural spaces now operational in Islamabad, Indonesia continues to deepen its engagement with Pakistani readers, researchers, and cultural institutions.