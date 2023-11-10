Indonesian Corner inaugurated in National Book Foundation

In his remarks Ambassador Tugio said Indonesian Corner is not only a resource center with comfortable space for learning and open dialogue but also a manifestation of close linkages between Indonesia and Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia, Adam Tugio, and Managing Director of National Book Foundation (NBF), Dr. Raja Mazhar Hameed jointly inaugurated the first Indonesian Corner at National Book Foundation in Islamabad.

In his remarks Ambassador Tugio said Indonesian Corner is not only a resource center with comfortable space for learning and open dialogue but also a manifestation of close linkages between Indonesia and Pakistan. He extended his sincere gratitude to the Managing Director along with his team and appreciated the joint efforts of Indonesian Embassy and the NBF in establishing the good work.

The inauguration ceremony was also scheduled coincided with the commemoration of the birth anniversary month of the revered national poet and philosopher, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal. The Envoy took the a moment to honor Dr. Muhammad Iqbal by recognising the profound connections between Indonesia and Pakistan through the influence of Allama Iqbal’s philosophy, vision, ideas to Indonesian Muslim scholars in their effort to make Islamic values continue to be relevant in facing challenges of the time.

Managing Director of NBF, Dr. Raja Mazhar Hameed said Pakistan values the evergreen relationship with Indonesia as the two brotherly countries always supported each other in every need of the hour. “Both the countries will collaborate to promote, literature, culture, and people to people contact” he added.

CEO of Institute of Dyslexia Education and Attitudinal Studies (IDEAS), Ms Mumtaz Irum commended the establishment of the Indonesia Corner in NBF. She highlighted the important contribution of academic exchange programme between Indonesia and Pakistan to establish a more inclusive educational environment including to enhance awareness and address the issues faced by dyslexic students.

Indonesian Corner will build bridges and promote open dialogue between the people of Indonesia and Pakistan. Visitors will also gain reliable information about Indonesia through books, magazines, videos, and engaging activities such as; Bahasa language learning opportunities, cultural programs and tourism information and many other interesting activities.

Within the Indonesia Corner, visitors will also find collection of traditional artefacts representing 38 provinces in Indonesia, showcasing the country’s rich and vibrant culture of Indonesia. This collection serves as a tangible representation of the cultural heritage Indonesia brings to Pakistan.