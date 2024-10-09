Indonesian Armed Forces mark 79th anniversary in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, OCT 9 (DNA) – A ceremonial event was held to mark the 79th anniversary of the Indonesian Armed Forces. Attendees observed a minute of silence to honor lives lost in Palestine.
The event, graced by Air Marshal Shakil Ghazanfar, as chief guest. The acting charge d affaires of the Indonesian embassy Ferry J. Murdiansyah emphasized Indonesia’s commitment to protecting sovereignty, stability, and contributing to world peace.
He also talked about Indonesian-Pakistani ties tracing back to anti-colonial efforts under leaders President Sukarno and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
The event reaffirmed military cooperation and brotherly relations between the two nations.
Later, Air Marshal Shaikl Ghazafar Deputy Chief of Air Staff Personnel, acting Charge d Affaires of Ferry J. Murdiansyah, Budi Wiman, Defenece Attache and others cut cake to celebrate the 79th Anniversary of the Indonesian Armed Forces Day.
