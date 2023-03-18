Indonesian ambassador bids farewell to cyclists
Cyclist also all praise for Indonesia embassy and the people of Pakistan for their gracious welcome and then send-off
DNAISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Indonesia Adam Tugio has said his embassy and colleagues were trying their best to ensure better facilitation of those who intend to visit Indonesia. He expressed these views on the occasion of the inauguration of the new-look visa section and saying goodbye to Cyclists duo to its next destination. Ambassador Tugio further said cyclists Asid Kusuma Atmaja and Yunus who are on their way to Makkah (Saudi Arabia) on bicycles to perform Hajj are leaving for their next destination. He said these cyclists shall reach Saudi Arabia en route Omna, Iran and UAE. He termed their passion to face all the hardships of the roads and ordeal of a long journey to reach Saudi Arabia for Hajj highly valuable.
