Indonesia sets $50 billion e-commerce trade target by 2025: Envoy

ISLAMABAD, Nov 21 (DNA): Ambassador of Indonesia to

Pakistan, Adam Mulawarman Tugio on Sunday said that Indonesia has set

US$50 billion e-commerce trade target by 2025 to connect with the

biggest sector of global trade.

There are vast opportunities in e-commerce trade between Pakistan and

Indonesia, which will increase bilateral trade and investment

opportunities on both sides, Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan, Adam

Mulawarman Tugio said.

The Ambassador said that Pakistan and Indonesia are countries with large

youth populations that can make their mark in the global e-commerce

trade and create vast employment opportunities in both the countries.

He said that global retail e-commerce sales in 2020 stood at US$ 4.28

trillion, which is expected to reach US$ 5.4 trillion by 2022. He said

that there is an era of Information Technology (IT) and online

connectivity in the world and now the big global brands are connected to

small and big markets and are continuing their business activities.

The Ambassador said that Pakistan and Indonesia can be linked with

e-commerce trade to increase bilateral trade as well as connect both

sides’ youth in connection of business and trade. With such connections,

young people from both the countries and people can benefit from each

other’s experiences and skills to promote economic and cultural

integration.

He said that e-commerce integration in both the countries could also

help in promoting tourism in both of countries and strengthen the ties

between the people of both countries.

Tugio said that Pakistan and Indonesia are among the most beautiful

countries in the world and with the promotion of tourism in both

countries mutual economic activities would reach its peak. He said that

the two countries have similarities in many areas, including religion,

culture, architecture, landscape, and cuisine which must be familiar to

the people of both countries.

Replying to the question, he said Indonesia had made investments in Palm

oil in Karachi which would enhance economic cooperation between the two

countries, adding that in the near future while taking interest in

investing in Faisalabad, steps would be taken for this in the near

future.

Responding to another question about Indonesia’s rapid economic growth

and economic reforms, he said Indonesia was the first to work on Ease of

Doing Business (EODB) and business facilitation, which encouraged

foreign investors.

The Ambassador said a number of achievements had been achieved following

the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business (EODB) targets and then there

was the devolution of power in Indonesia for strengthening of the local

body system, which led to a strong federation.

The Ambassador said that Pakistan and Indonesia had strong prospects for

the proposed bilateral Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which would help

strengthen economic and trade ties between the two countries. The

Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) already existed in both the countries

which opened up the possibility of increasing bilateral trade, he said.

The Ambassador said Indonesia had recently reduced trade tariffs for

facilitating to Pakistan in 20 trade items in the bilateral PTA review.

The Ambassador said Indonesia had a strong role to play, adding,

progress was being made to enhance economic and trade integration

between Pakistan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Discussing the cultural and educational ties between the two countries,

he said 11 percent of scholarships were awarded to Pakistani students

this year, which was 52 percent of developing countries. He said this

year 60 Pakistani students went to Indonesian universities to study. DNA

