Monday, January 26, 2026
Main Menu

Indonesia receives Rafale jets

| January 26, 2026
Indonesia Rafale Jets

DNA

JAKARTA: Indonesia has received three Rafale fighter jets from France in the first deliveries from a multi-billion dollar defence deal between the two countries, a defence ministry official told Reuters on Monday, marking a major upgrade to the country’s ageing military hardware.

Jakarta, France’s main arms client in Southeast Asia, has placed orders for as many as 42 Rafales, built by Dassault Aviation, as well as French frigates and submarines, as the archipelago steps up defence spending under President Prabowo Subianto, a former special forces commander.

“The aircraft have been handed over and are ready for use by the Indonesian Air Force, Defence Ministry spokesperson Rico Ricardo Sirait said in a message in response to a Reuters query — the first confirmation that Indonesia has possession of the advanced military aircraft after striking an $8 billion deal with France in 2022 and expanding it last year.

WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

UK holds off joining Gaza Peace Board

UK holds off joining Gaza Peace Board

News Desk LONDON: Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has said the UK will not yet beRead More

Indonesia Rafale Jets

Indonesia receives Rafale jets

DNA JAKARTA: Indonesia has received three Rafale fighter jets from France in the first deliveriesRead More

Comments are Closed