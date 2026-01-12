Indonesia, Pakistan discuss Air Force training, technology cooperation

RAWALPINDI, JAN 12 /DNA/ – A defence delegation led by Minister of Defence of the Republic of Indonesia, Lieutenant General (Retd) Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, at Air Headquarters, Islamabad, following the recent state visit of the Indonesian President.

The meeting reaffirmed the historic and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Indonesia and focused on strengthening bilateral Air Force cooperation, particularly in capacity building, training and technological collaboration. The Air Chief briefed the delegation on PAF’s modernization drive, including infrastructure development, revamped training and induction of niche capabilities to enhance readiness for multi-domain operations.

The Indonesian Defence Minister praised PAF’s professionalism, combat readiness and indigenization achievements under the National Aerospace Science & Technology Park, and expressed strong interest in expanding cooperation in training, aviation and aerospace domains.

The meeting reflected growing momentum in Pakistan–Indonesia defence ties and a shared resolve to deepen cooperation through sustained engagement and dialogue.