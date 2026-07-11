Indonesia, Pakistan boost humanitarian ties with emergency training

ISLAMABAD, JUL 11 /DNA/ – The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Islamabad, in collaboration with the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), successfully concluded a two-day Basic First Aid / Emergency Response Training held on 9–10 July 2026. Organized under Indonesia’s current Chairmanship of the ASEAN Committee in Islamabad (ACI), the program marked another concrete milestone in the institutional humanitarian partnership between the Embassy and PRCS.

The training brought together Ambassadors and representatives of ASEAN Member States accredited to Pakistan, ASEAN family members, the Indonesian community, and Indonesian students. Led by Mr. Abdullah Wajid, Commercial First Aid Training Officer of PRCS, the two-day program provided participants with practical knowledge and hands-on skills in emergency preparedness, including scene assessment, CPR, wound and fracture management, burns, choking, cardiac emergencies, casualty transportation, and triage.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Ferry J. Murdiansyah, Counselor at the Embassy, quoted Ambassador Chandra W. Sukotjo’s message that emphasized “preparedness should become a shared mindset for diplomats in catering citizens and communities living abroad”. He noted that emergency response capacity is no longer merely a technical competence, but an essential element in safeguarding lives and ensuring that assistance can be provided effectively to families, communities and to the citizen without any delay.

The Emergency Response Training, together with blood donation event (8/07) organized under Indonesia’s ACI Chairmanship, reflects Indonesia’s commitment to strengthening humanitarian diplomacy through practical and result-oriented cooperation. Building stronger emergency preparedness, he said, contributes not only to the resilience of the ASEAN community in Pakistan but also to the broader Indonesia–Pakistan partnership based on solidarity, mutual assistance, and people-to-people cooperation.

Representing PRCS, the training team reaffirmed its commitment to further strengthening cooperation with ASEAN Embassies in Islamabad in promoting first aid awareness, emergency preparedness, and humanitarian action. PRCS team appreciated active participation of ASEAN diplomatic missions and young participants, highlighting that community resilience begins with equipping individuals with the confidence and skills to respond effectively during emergencies.

Through this initiative, Indonesia reaffirmed its role as Chair of the ASEAN Committee in Islamabad in promoting a more resilient, inclusive, and people-centred ASEAN presence in Pakistan. The Emergency Response Training further strengthened institutional cooperation between Indonesia and Pakistan while advancing ASEAN–Pakistan friendship through concrete humanitarian action.