Indonesia, Pakistan advance a more sustainable, investment-oriented economic partnership

Karachi forum promotes diversified trade, two-way investment and practical cooperation towards a future CEPA

KARACHI, JUL 14 /DNA/ — Indonesia and Pakistan reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening a more balanced, sustainable, and investment-driven economic partnership at the Indonesia–Pakistan Investment and Business Forum held in Karachi.

Organised by the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Islamabad and the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Karachi, with the support of the Indonesia Investment Promotion Centre (IIPC) Abu Dhabi, the Forum brought together government officials, investment authorities, chambers of commerce, business leaders, investors and academics from both countries.

The opening session featured remarks by H.E. Mr. Mudzakir, Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia in Karachi; Mr. Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, Acting President and Senior Vice President of FPCCI; H.E. Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Chandra W. Sukotjo, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Pakistan; and the Honourable Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister of Sindh, who attended as Chief Guest.

In his welcoming remarks, Consul General Mudzakir described the Forum as part of Indonesia’s sustained efforts to connect the business communities of both countries and translate commercial interest into practical cooperation. He highlighted Karachi’s strategic position as Pakistan’s commercial, industrial, financial and maritime centre, and reaffirmed the Consulate General’s role as a facilitator of business information, credible partnerships and market access.

Representing Pakistan’s private sector, Mr. Saquib Fayyaz Magoon highlighted the complementary strengths of both economies and the vast potential of a combined market of more than 520 million people. He called for more diversified trade, stronger business-to-business collaboration, improved logistics, and continued progress toward a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Ambassador Chandra W. Sukotjo in his keynote address underscored that Indonesia and Pakistan should transform their longstanding friendship into tangible economic results. He described Indonesia not only as a major market of over 280 million people but also as a manufacturing hub, investment destination, and gateway to ASEAN. He stressed that a future CEPA should provide a comprehensive framework covering trade, investment, services, standards, customs procedures, and supply-chain connectivity.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, as chief guest, reaffirmed Sindh’s commitment to attracting international investment and highlighted opportunities in manufacturing, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, healthcare, infrastructure, logistics, digital technology, and data centres. He encouraged Indonesian businesses to explore partnerships in Sindh and welcomed closer cooperation between governments and the private sector.

The opening ceremony featured the “Resonance of Partnership” Gong Ceremony, symbolising the shared commitment of both countries to deepen practical economic cooperation.

During the business dialogue, Indonesian speakers showcased opportunities in investment, trade, and private-sector collaboration. Mr. Nova Herlangga Masrie, Director of IIPC Abu Dhabi, presented Indonesia’s investment potential in manufacturing, healthcare, renewable energy, food security, downstream industries, and the digital economy. Mr. Bayu Wicaksono Putro, Director of Export and Import Facilitation at Indonesia’s Ministry of Trade, highlighted the importance of trade diversification, improved market access, and closer cooperation toward a future CEPA.

Representing KADIN Indonesia, Mr. Mufti Hamka Hasan described Indonesia and Pakistan as natural strategic partners with complementary economies. He identified food and agribusiness, halal industries, pharmaceuticals, livestock, and the digital economy as promising sectors for future collaboration while encouraging stronger business matching, regulatory cooperation, SME partnerships, and improved logistics.

The Forum concluded with business networking and discussions aimed at translating dialogue into concrete partnerships. The Indonesian Embassy and Consulate General will continue working closely with Pakistani partners, including FPCCI, KCCI, SIFC, the Board of Investment, and KADIN Indonesia, to facilitate follow-up cooperation and expand two-way trade and investment.

The Forum reaffirmed the shared commitment of Indonesia and Pakistan to move beyond traditional trade toward long-term investment, value creation, and sustainable economic growth.