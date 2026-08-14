Indonesia Ambassador reaffirms enduring friendship with Pakistan on “80th Independence Day”

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (DNA): Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan Chandra Warsenanto Sukotjo has extended warm felicitations and greetings to the government and people of Pakistan on the occasion of the country’s 80th Independence Day, reaffirming the longstanding bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two brotherly nations.

In his message on the Independence day of Pakistan, Ambassador Sukotjo highlighted the special significance of the August celebrations for both countries, noting that Pakistan observes its Independence Day on August 14, while Indonesia celebrates its Independence Day just three days later on August 17.

The envoy said the close timing of the national days provided a unique opportunity for both nations to celebrate their shared spirit of independence, friendship and solidarity.

The ambassador emphasized that Indonesia-Pakistan relations were rooted in longstanding historical, religious and cultural connections, which have continued to bring the peoples of the two countries closer together.

The Ambassador noted that Indonesia and Pakistan have maintained more than 75 years of diplomatic relations marked by mutual respect, trust and cooperation. Bilateral engagement has expanded over the years in a number of important areas, including trade, defence, culture and people-to-people contacts.

Ambassador Sukotjo also highlighted the efforts of the Embassy of Indonesia in Islamabad to promote stronger ties between the two countries through cultural activities, community festivals and exhibitions showcasing Indonesia’s rich heritage.

He said initiatives aimed at expanding business-to-business linkages were also contributing to greater economic cooperation and creating new opportunities for entrepreneurs and businesses in both countries.

The ambassador expressed hope that the historic friendship between Indonesia and Pakistan would continue to deepen, with increased cooperation in diverse fields for the mutual benefit of the two nations.

Conveying his warm wishes to the Pakistani nation on its 80th Independence Day, Ambassador Sukotjo prayed for Pakistan’s continued peace, prosperity and development.

Concluding his message, the Indonesian envoy said, “Pakistan Zindabad!”