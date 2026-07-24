India’s role ‘absolutely clear’ in terrorist attacks inside Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD, JUL 24: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said India’s role in terrorist activities inside Pakistan was “absolutely clear”, urging the nation to collectively confront the threat of terrorism.

Addressing participants of the Balochistan National Workshop in Islamabad, the prime minister regretted that India was sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan.

He said that Balochistan’s leadership had always set aside personal interests to support the federation, while its people had played a key role in the creation of Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz said that Punjab had contributed generously to Balochistan’s share under the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award, adding that the country’s progress depended on the equal contributions of all four provinces.

The prime minister said work was underway on the Karachi-Chaman dual carriageway project.



Referring to the country’s fight against terrorism, he said that 90,000 people had embraced martyrdom and noted that a sessions judge had been killed in Mastung a day earlier.

PM Shehbaz lamented that the Afghan Taliban regime had “completely failed” to stop terrorists from using its soil to carry out attacks against civilians and security personnel in Pakistan.

The prime minister maintained that terrorism had been eradicated by 2018 but had returned under an “organised conspiracy”.

He resolved that the sacrifices of the people of Balochistan would not go in vain, adding that Pakistan had achieved significant successes in recent days.

On global diplomacy and peace efforts, he praised the contributions made by Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to mediate between the US and Iran.

Islamabad emerged as the key mediator between Tehran and Washington after conflict erupted in the Middle East following joint US-Israel strikes on Iran on February 28.

According to the prime minister, Pakistan’s diplomacy for regional peace was being recognised globally.

‘Foreign-sponsored proxies to be defeated in Balochistan’

The prime minister’s remarks come a day after Field Marshal Munir resolved to defeat foreign-sponsored proxies’ nefarious designs in Balochistan with “decisive response”, saying consistent efforts of security forces would bring lasting peace to the province.

The army chief made the remarks while interacting with participants of the 20th National Workshop Balochistan at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Thursday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Addressing the participants, CDF Munir said that consistent efforts of security forces and law enforcement agencies, backed by the steadfast support of the people, would bring lasting peace to Balochistan.



The army chief reaffirmed that targeted operations against Fitna al-Khawarij and Fitna al-Hindustan would continue with full resolve until the menace of terrorism and its abettors are eliminated from Pakistan, the ISPR said.

“He reiterated Pakistan’s firm resolve to dismantle terrorist infrastructure wherever it poses a threat to the country and its people,” it added.

Field Marshal Munir affirmed that foreign-sponsored proxies’ “nefarious designs” will be defeated through a firm and decisive response of the armed forces, supported by the resilience and unity of the people of Pakistan.