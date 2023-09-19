India’s Reality Exposed: Altaf Ahmed Bhat calls for international vigilance

Islamabad Sep, 19 (DNA) Altaf Ahmed Bhat, Senior Leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM), addresses concerns raised by the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Canada Regarding India’s Actions.

Altaf Ahmed Bhat expresses deep concern over the recent revelations made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly of Canada concerning India’s actions both within its borders and on the international stage.

Chairman JKSM Bhat emphasized that India is committing Continuous Violation of UN Resolutions and Human Rights in Kashmir: India, since its independence in 1947, has been carrying out systematic oppression and violence against the people of Jammu and Kashmir who demand their freedom by United Nations (UN) resolutions. The unabated killing of Kashmiris and the persistent denial of their right to self-determination remain a grave concern for the international community.

He further added that Indian hegemony in South Asia is destabilizing the region/ India’s interference in the internal matters of other countries, ongoing border clashes with Pakistan and China, participation in an arms race, and repeated violations of international laws have disrupted the peace and stability of South Asia. India’s pursuit of regional dominance has had far-reaching consequences on the entire region.

While discussing India’s disregard for the sovereignty of other Nations Altaf Ahmed Bhat said that The recent incident of the killing of a Canadian national Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil, by Indian agents, is a glaring example of India’s disregard for the sovereignty of other nations. Such actions not only pose a threat to international relations but also underscore India’s willingness to employ covert tactics that violate the principles of international law.

Chairman Bhat while talking about the Ongoing Human Rights Violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) said that it is imperative to acknowledge that India has been perpetrating human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for decades. Since 1947, more than five hundred thousand Muslims have fallen victim to the oppressive tactics of Indian occupation forces. These atrocities continue to be a matter of grave concern for the global community.

Altaf Ahmed Bhat urges the world and international organizations to open their eyes and acknowledge the true face of India, as recently exposed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly of Canada. It is essential that the international community takes cognizance of the situation and works towards the restoration of peace, justice, and the right to self-determination for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.