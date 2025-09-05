DNA

ISLAMABAD, Sept 5 — Following humiliation in “Operation Sandor,” the Indian government has once again resorted to leveling baseless allegations against Pakistan through fabricated stories and false flag operations.

After the global embarrassment over the Pahalgam false flag incident, another drama has now surfaced in Indian media. This time, reports claimed that the Mumbai traffic control room received hoax calls warning about bombs allegedly planted at different locations in the city.

Despite the lack of evidence, Indian media attempted to link the false calls with Pakistan in yet another effort to malign the country’s image internationally. The baseless propaganda is part of a recurring pattern where India tries to associate Pakistan with terrorism through fabricated narratives.

Observers note that after being exposed on international forums for staging false flag operations, India has now adopted a fresh tactic to defame Pakistan. Analysts believe such manufactured stories are designed to divert attention from New Delhi’s internal failures and mounting domestic challenges.

According to diplomatic experts, India’s repeated attempts at propaganda cannot overshadow the ground reality. They stressed that the international community is increasingly aware of India’s habitual blame game and its efforts to scapegoat Pakistan for its own shortcomings.

This latest episode once again highlights India’s use of disinformation as a tool of statecraft, a strategy that continues to backfire at the global stage.