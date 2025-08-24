India’s Jaishankar takes swipe at Trump foreign policy, rejects US mediation claim

KARACHI: India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar lashed out at US President Donald Trump’s unconventional style of diplomacy, describing it as a break from established international practice.

He also once again dismissed Washington’s assertion that it played a mediating role in the recent India-Pakistan confrontation.

Addressing a press gathering in New Delhi, Jaishankar remarked that no previous US president had conducted diplomacy in such a public manner, saying Trump’s approach marked a sharp departure from traditional, behind-the-scenes foreign policy.

His remarks come as the deadline looms for Trump’s additional tariffs on Indian goods, which could see duties rise to as much as 50%, with further penalties linked to India’s continued imports of Russian oil.

On trade, Jaishankar said that India’s farmers and small producers would remain non-negotiable priorities, claiming: “When it comes to trade, the interests of farmers, when it comes to our strategic autonomy, when it comes to opposition to mediation, this government is very clear. Our positions are there. If anybody disagrees with us, please tell the people of India that you are not prepared to defend the interests of farmers. Please tell the people of India you don’t value strategic autonomy”.

Jaishankar dismissed criticism from Washington that India was “profiteering” by refining and re-exporting Russian oil, saying, “It’s funny to have people who work for a pro-business American administration accusing others of doing business”.

He added: “If you have a problem buying oil or refined products from India, don’t buy it. Nobody forces you to buy it. Europe buys, America buys, so you don’t like it, don’t buy it”.

The minister also rejected Trump’s statements that Washington had mediated the ceasefire that ended the four-day India-Pakistan conflict earlier this year.

“On the issue of mediating (India-Pak conflict), since 1970s, for more than 50 years now, there’s a national consensus in this country that we do not accept mediation in our relations with Pakistan”, claimed the Indian foreign minister.

Clarifying the role of external players during the skirmish, Jaishankar acknowledged that international outreach was routine but not determinative.

“Phone calls were made by the US, phone calls were made by other countries as well. This is not a secret. At least in my case, every American phone call I had is there on my ‘X’ account… It is quite different to assert a mediation or to assert that an outcome which was negotiated between India and Pakistan was not negotiated between India and Pakistan; it was…”.

Jaishankar further underlined that while “trade is really the major issue between our countries,” negotiations with Washington are still ongoing despite the cancellation of a planned US delegation visit in August.

At the same time, Jaishankar pushed back against speculation that India’s engagement with China was linked to friction with the US, calling such views simplistic. He also took aim at Washington’s historical ties with Islamabad, saying: “They have a history with each other, and they have a history of overlooking that history”.