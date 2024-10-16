India’s Jaishankar hails Pakistan’s ‘hospitality, courtesies’ during SCO summit

ISLAMABAD: Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar and the government for the “hospitality and courtesies” during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit hosted by Islamabad.

Jaishankar, who attended the SCO moot held in Islamabad, was the first foreign minister of the neighbouring nation to visit Pakistan in nearly a decade.

Hours after the conclusion of the two-day regional huddle, Jaishankar wrote on his X handle: “Departing from Islamabad. Thank PM @CMShehbaz , DPM & FM @MIshaqDar50 and the Government of Pakistan for the hospitality and courtesies.”

In another X post, he said that a productive meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government concluded in Islamabad today.

“Signed eight outcome documents. India made a positive and constructive contribution to the deliberations.”