India’s bellicose rhetoric undermines regional peace: FO

ISLAMABAD, JUN 11 /DNA/ – Pakistan categorically rejected the irresponsible remarks made by the External Affairs Minister of India during different media engagements in Brussels.

The discourse of top diplomats should aim to promote peace and harmony, rather than producing bellicose punchlines. The tone and tenor of a Foreign Minister should be commensurate with his dignified status.

For last several years, India has been engaged in a malicious campaign to mislead the international community through a fictitious narrative of victimhood. However, India’s continued anti-Pakistan diatribe cannot hide its sponsorship of terrorism beyond its borders, nor can it cover up the state-sanctioned oppression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Instead of pointing fingers at others, India should introspect on its own involvement in terrorism, subversion and targeted assassinations.

India must also desist from concocting misleading narratives to justify its recent aggressive actions. Pakistan believes in peaceful coexistence, dialogue and diplomacy. However, it stands resolute in its intent and ability to safeguard its sovereignty against any aggression, as exemplified by its robust response to India’s reckless strikes, last month.

The narrative emerging from India betrays sheer frustration, following an unsuccessful military adventure against Pakistan. The Indian leaders would be well-advised to improve the standard of their discourse and discard their obsession with Pakistan.

The history will judge not by who shouted the loudest — but by who acted the wisest.