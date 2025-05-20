India’s Attack on Cricket Ground was a Cowardly Act: Ramiz Raja

ANSAR MAHMOOD BHATTI

ISLAMABAD: Former Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Ramiz Raja, has strongly criticized India, calling its actions cowardly and accusing it of attacking the cricket ground. He stated that Pakistan turned a challenge into an opportunity and emerged as a hero.

He expressed these views while addressing the Youm-e-Tashakur (Thanksgiving Day) ceremony organized by the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA), to celebrate the remarkable victory of the Pakistan Armed Forces in the Markha-e-Haq. The event was attended by senior sports journalists including Abdul Mohi Shah, Shakeel Awan, Faheem Anwar Khan, Afzal Javed, Shahryar Khan, Nasir Naqvi, Zulfiqar Baig, and Shakir Abbasi, along with a large number of members from the sports journalist community.

Ramiz Raja said, “In just four days, Pakistan has emerged as a united nation. I’m proud to witness the confidence in our people. After every crisis comes an opportunity to become a hero — and Pakistan has proven that. On the other hand, India showed no restraint and attacked the cricket ground. No honourable nation attacks water or cricket — both are sacred.”

He further expressed regret that Pakistan cricket has not progressed in many areas, despite its vast potential. “Every individual in Pakistan is a stakeholder in cricket. If there is cricket, there is respect. It is our collective responsibility to take Pakistan cricket to greater heights,” he emphasized.

Also speaking on the occasion, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Salman Naseer, condemned India for failing to separate sports from politics, and said that resuming the PSL was a strong and fitting response.

“When a drone crashed outside the Rawalpindi Stadium, we realized how serious the situation had become. Pakistan has always maintained a clear boundary between sports and politics — but India failed to do so,” said Salman. “The situation was changing by the hour. Initially, we considered completing the PSL in the UAE, but as tensions escalated, we were forced to postpone the tournament for a few days.”

He added, “After the ceasefire, the PCB Chairman instructed us to keep the foreign players in Dubai. Restarting the PSL was a bold and clear message to India. PSL now holds importance beyond cricket itself.”

Senior sports journalists Abdul Mohi Shah and Shakeel Awan also addressed the event, paying heartfelt tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces on behalf of the sports journalism community. “We are proud of our forces for defending the country and giving India a befitting response — a response the whole world witnessed. The entire nation stands behind our military. On the media front, sports journalists have also delivered a powerful message to India,” they said.