India’s approach can damage its relations with China: Mushahid Hussain

India's approach can damage its relations with China: Mushahid Hussain

ISLAMABAD, JUN 4: Senior politician Senator Mushahid Hussain said on Wednesday that India’s approach could also damage its relations with China.

According to details, experts on international affairs and diplomats participated in a seminar held in Islamabad to discuss the implications of India’s actions on regional stability. On this occasion, Hussain said: “India’s use of water as a strategic weapon constitutes a crime against humanity.”

He was of the view that India’s global reputation has been adversely affected due to its unilateral actions.

“Tensions in the region have escalated as a result of India’s one-sided measures, he maintained.

