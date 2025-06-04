India’s approach can damage its relations with China: Mushahid Hussain
ISLAMABAD, JUN 4: Senior politician Senator Mushahid Hussain said on Wednesday that India’s approach could also damage its relations with China.
According to details, experts on international affairs and diplomats participated in a seminar held in Islamabad to discuss the implications of India’s actions on regional stability. On this occasion, Hussain said: “India’s use of water as a strategic weapon constitutes a crime against humanity.”
He was of the view that India’s global reputation has been adversely affected due to its unilateral actions.
“Tensions in the region have escalated as a result of India’s one-sided measures, he maintained.
