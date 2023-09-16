Indian soldiers’ deaths in Occupied Kashmir is outcome of conflicts: SFJ

MONITORING REPORT

NEW YORK: Singh Pannun, General Counsel for Sikh for Justice (SFJ), stated on Friday that the killings of Indian soldiers in occupied Kashmir are not acts of terrorism but rather casualties resulting from the conflict with indigenous Kashmiri freedom fighters.

In a video statement, he expressed that the freedom fighters are native to Kashmir and possess the right to freedom, akin to the right of the people in Punjab, including Sikhs who have the right to reclaim their homeland from what they view as unlawful Indian occupation.

He issued a stern caution to India, emphasizing that if a peaceful resolution is not sought in Punjab, it may escalate into armed conflict, and India would bear the responsibility for the resulting consequences. Furthermore, he highlighted the delicate situation in Kashmir, where the Indian army is accused of instilling fear by pressuring innocent Kashmiris and targeting freedom fighters.

Today, he stated that the conflict is currently limited to Kashmir, but he anticipates that it may extend to Punjab in the future as part of an effort to free Punjab from Indian control.