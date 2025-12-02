Indian proxy terrorists killed in intense firefights in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI, DEC 2 /DNA/ – On 1 December 2025, seven khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy Fitna Al Khwarij were killed in two separate engagements in North Waziristan District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

On reported presence of khwarij, an intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in general area Mir Ali. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and after an intense fire exchange, six khwarij were sent to hell.

Another intelligence based operation was conducted in general area Spinwam. In ensuing fire exchange, one more kharji was effectively neutralised by the security forces.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed Indian sponsored khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the Security Forces, Law Enforcement agencies and target killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored kharji found in the area as relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.