Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Main Menu

Indian PM Modi tirade to make things worse

| May 13, 2025

Pakistan remains committed to de-escalation, regional stability

Ansar M Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan categorically rejected the provocative and inflammatory assertions made by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address a day earlier.

At a time when international efforts are being made for regional peace and stability, this statement represents a dangerous escalation rooted in misinformation, political opportunism, and a blatant disregard for international law, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

“This statement also reflects a propensity to fabricate misleading narratives to justify aggression. Pakistan remains committed to the recent ceasefire understanding and taking necessary steps towards de-escalation and regional stability.”

“This ceasefire was achieved as a result of the facilitation of several friendly countries which contacted us with a message of de-escalation. The portrayal of Pakistan as seeking a ceasefire in ‘despair and frustration’ is yet another blatant lie.”

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Ogra

Ogra announces massive reduction in imported LNG prices for May 2025

ISLAMABAD, MAY 13: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) announced on Tuesday a significant reductionRead More

India declares Pak official persona non grata

India declares Pak official persona non grata

DNA NEW DELHI: Government of India has declared a Pakistani official, working at the PakistanRead More

Comments are Closed