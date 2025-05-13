Indian PM Modi tirade to make things worse

Pakistan remains committed to de-escalation, regional stability

Ansar M Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan categorically rejected the provocative and inflammatory assertions made by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address a day earlier.

At a time when international efforts are being made for regional peace and stability, this statement represents a dangerous escalation rooted in misinformation, political opportunism, and a blatant disregard for international law, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

“This statement also reflects a propensity to fabricate misleading narratives to justify aggression. Pakistan remains committed to the recent ceasefire understanding and taking necessary steps towards de-escalation and regional stability.”

“This ceasefire was achieved as a result of the facilitation of several friendly countries which contacted us with a message of de-escalation. The portrayal of Pakistan as seeking a ceasefire in ‘despair and frustration’ is yet another blatant lie.”