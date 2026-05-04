Indian nationals injured as Iranian missiles hit UAE

UAE intercepts missiles fired from Iran as emergency warnings issued; a cargo ship caught fire off the UAE coast on Monday, with the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center announcing the ship had caught fire

News Desk/DNA

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates said on Monday its air defense systems had responded to four missiles fired from Iran, with its Ministry of Defense confirming three of them had been intercepted while a fourth fell into the sea. As many as three Indian nationals were injured in Iranian missile attacks.

The UAE’s eastern emirate of Fujairah also said an Iranian drone sparked a fire at an oil facility. Fujairah is the terminus of a pipeline the UAE has used to avoid shipping some of its oil through the Strait of Hormuz amid the Iran war.

A cargo ship caught fire off the UAE coast on Monday, with the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center announcing the ship had caught fire, adding it was in the vessel’s engine room. It confirmed the ship’s crew was accounted for.

UAE authorities issued a series of fresh mobile phone alerts on Monday warning residents of missile threats.

The alerts urged residents to “immediately seek a safe place in the closest secure building.”

A defense ministry statement on X added: “The sounds heard in scattered areas of the country are the result of the successful interception of the aerial threats.