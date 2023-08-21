Monday, August 21, 2023
Main Menu

Indian Army resorted to unprovoked firing in Nikial Sector

| August 21, 2023

Rawalpindi, AUG 21 /DNA/ – Indian Army resorted to unprovoked firing in Nikial Sector, targeting innocent civilians resulting in Shahadat of an old aged (60 years) individual named Ghias, resident, of Village Oli, District Kotli and traumatized 3 x women while cutting grass in the fields.

This blatant Indian aggression is a clear violation of existing Ceasefire Understandings. Pakistan desires peace and tranquility at its borders, however all necessary measures will be taken to protect the life and property of our citizens.

Any misadventure against people of Pakistan will be befittingly responded at the time and place of our choosing.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

PTI

PTI core committee condemns inhuman, vindictive actions against PTI Chairman

Says AD&SJ Shafqatullah Khan confirmed Khan being detained in horrible conditionsAnnounces PTI to move SCRead More

NUST Rector, Azerbaijani Ambassador hold productive meeting

NUST Rector, Azerbaijani Ambassador hold productive meeting

ISLAMABAD, AUG 21 /DNA/ – A productive meeting between Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector of theRead More

Comments are Closed