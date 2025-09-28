India win toss, elect to bowl first against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 final

DUBAI, SEPT 28: India have won the toss and opted to field first against arch-rivals Pakistan in the blockbuster ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 final here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Squads

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufiyan Muqeem.

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube , Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy , Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh and Sanju Samson.

Head-to-head

Traditional rivals Pakistan and India have come face-to-face 15 times in T20Is, with the Men in Blue dominating the head-to-head record with 12 victories, compared to the Green Shirts’ three.

The two teams also locked horns in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, with the Men in Blue emerging victorious on both occasions.

Matches: 15

India: 12

Pakistan: 3

Form Guide

Pakistan and India enter the historic fixture with contrasting momentum as the 2016 champions are on an eight-match winning streak, while the Green Shirts have two defeats in their last five completed T20Is.

Notably, both of Pakistan’s defeats came against India in the prior stages of the ongoing eight-team tournament.

Pakistan: W, W, L, W, L (most recent first)

India: W, W, W, W, W