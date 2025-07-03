India welcomes Pak hockey team for Asia Cup

DNA

NEW DELHI, JULY 3 (DNA): In a significant move towards sports diplomacy, Indian Sports Minister Anurag Thakur announced that India will not object to the Pakistan hockey team’s participation in the upcoming Asia Cup, scheduled to begin on July 7 in India.

The Asia Cup, a key event in the continental hockey calendar, will see top teams competing in India. The inclusion of Pakistan is seen as a positive step towards reviving sporting ties between the two nations. “Sports should remain beyond political differences,” Thakur stated, emphasizing India’s commitment to fostering a spirit of healthy competition.

This development contrasts with recent cricketing relations, where India opted not to send its team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, instead playing its matches in Dubai due to security and political concerns. However, the green signal for Pakistan’s hockey team signals a potential thaw in bilateral sports exchanges.

For Pakistan, participation in the Asia Cup is crucial to improving its international hockey credentials. The team, once a powerhouse in the sport, has struggled in recent years and will benefit from competing against strong opponents like India, South Korea, and Malaysia.

Hockey fans on both sides of the border have welcomed the decision, hoping it paves the way for more collaborative sporting events in the future. The Asia Cup will be closely watched as a symbol of unity in the world of sports.