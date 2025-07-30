India ‘walks out’ of semi-final against Pakistan in WCL

BIRMINGHAM, JUL 30: India has decided not to participate in the semi-final match of the World Championship of Legends against Pakistan.

Indian team player Shikhar Dhawan reaffirmed the team’s stance of not playing against Pakistan.

The semi-final is set to be held in Birmingham tomorrow. If India withdraws, Pakistan will advance directly to the final.

Earlier, a highly anticipated veterans’ cricket match between India and Pakistan in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) was cancelled after the Indian players, led by Shikhar Dhawan, refused to participate due to ongoing geopolitical tensions.

The match, scheduled for Sunday in Birmingham, was set to be India’s first outing in the tournament. However, following a terror attack in Pahalgam earlier this year and subsequent cross-border tensions, Indian players opted out, prompting organisers to cancel the fixture.

In a statement posted on social media, Dhawan said, “In view of our current geopolitical situation and prevailing tensions between India and Pakistan, Mr Dhawan and his team have taken this position after due consideration.”

Organisers expressed regret, stating they scheduled the match with the hope of fostering sporting ties, especially after recent sporting exchanges like the under-16 volleyball match and Pakistan hockey team’s upcoming India tour. However, they cancelled the game to avoid causing “discomfort to our Indian Cricket Legends.”

The WCL, which began on July 18, features legends from Australia, South Africa, England, and the West Indies. Pakistan played the tournament opener, while India was yet to debut, with Yuvraj Singh as captain and Mohammad Hafeez leading the Pakistan side.