India thrash South Africa 6-1 in record Hockey World Cup win

Sports Desk



AMSTERDAM: India delivered a stunning performance at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, thrashing South Africa 6-1 to record their biggest-ever tournament victory.

The team’s attacking flair and relentless pressure overwhelmed the South Africans, marking a historic moment in their campaign. Meanwhile, Australia battled hard against Spain and managed a narrow 1-0 win, courtesy of a decisive 46th-minute strike from Blake Govers that proved enough to secure the points.

In Pool A action, New Zealand showed discipline and control, blanking Japan 2-0 to strengthen their position in the group. Elsewhere, the Netherlands impressed home fans with a commanding 3-1 triumph over Argentina, showcasing their trademark speed and tactical sharpness.

The tournament is heating up with thrilling encounters and standout performances, but all eyes are now turning to the most anticipated clash of the week. On Wednesday, August 19, Pakistan will face arch-rivals India at 6 PM Pakistan Standard Time in what promises to be a fiery showdown.

The rivalry between these two hockey giants is legendary, and fans across the region are bracing for an electrifying contest that could define the tournament’s momentum.