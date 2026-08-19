India thrash Pakistan 5-3 in record Hockey World Cup win

AMSTELVEEN, AUG 19 (DNA): In a pulsating display of attacking hockey that kept fans on the edge of their seats, India emerged victorious over Pakistan with a 5-3 scoreline in their latest encounter. While the match was a testament to the excellent skill on display from both sides, it was Pakistan’s defensive frailties and goalkeeping woes that ultimately handed the initiative to their arch-rivals.

The game was a rollercoaster of emotions, with Pakistan showing tremendous fighting spirit. The star for the Green Shirts was undoubtedly Hanan Shahid, who scored a brilliant brace to keep his team in contention. His two goals were a highlight of Pakistan’s offensive play, showcasing their ability to penetrate the Indian defense.

However, Pakistan’s backline struggled to contain India’s set-piece prowess. India capitalized heavily on penalty corners, converting them with clinical precision to swing the momentum in their favor. The situation was compounded by two unfortunate deflections off Pakistani sticks that wrong-footed the goalkeeper and ended up in the back of their own net, gifting India crucial goals.

The final nail in the coffin came via a penalty stroke awarded against Pakistan following a reckless tackle inside the striking circle. The Indian forward made no mistake from the spot, extending the lead to an insurmountable margin.

Despite the defeat, Pakistan’s overall gameplay, particularly in open field passing and attacking forays, was commendable and kept the Indian defense busy throughout the match. However, the performance of the Pakistani goalkeeper came under heavy scrutiny, with critics and fans describing the showing between the posts as “useless.” The keeper failed to inspire confidence, struggling to read the flight of the ball and failing to make the crucial saves that could have changed the complexion of the game.

While the final score reads 5-3 in favor of India, the match was much closer than the scoreline suggests, with Pakistan’s fighting spirit shining through. The team will now have to go back to the drawing board to address their defensive organization and goalkeeping errors if they hope to reverse this result in their future encounters.