India-sponsored Daesh affiliate behind Islamabad attack in custody, confirms Naqvi
ISLAMABAD, FEB 7: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday confirmed that the mastermind of the Islamabad suicide blast, associated with the banned Daesh, is in the custody of Pakistan along with the attacker’s facilitators.
Addressing a presser in Islamabad, he said that the mastermind and the facilitators of the deadly attack were arrested in raids conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Peshawar and Nowshera immediately after the blast.
