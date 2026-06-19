India seeks Pakistan security assurances for CAVA Championship

By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD, JUN 19 /DNA/ – In a significant development for regional sports, India has expressed keen interest in sending its national volleyball team to Pakistan for the upcoming CAVA Men’s Volleyball Championship 2026, with the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) formally seeking security and political assurances from the Government of Pakistan to facilitate the team’s participation.

Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) Chairman Chaudhry Mohammad Yaqoob said the Volleyball Federation of India has approached the PVF requesting an official security guarantee and political clearance document required to obtain approval from Indian authorities and initiate the visa process.

“The VFI is keen to send its team to Pakistan and has requested the necessary security assurances. We have already taken up the matter with the relevant authorities,” Yaqoob said, adding that India’s participation would significantly enhance the profile of the championship, increase fan interest, and provide a positive boost to sporting relations between the two neighboring countries.

“Sporting exchanges between Pakistan and India have remained limited for many years. The participation of the Indian team in Islamabad would be a welcome step towards reviving sports ties and promoting regional cooperation through volleyball,” he said.

Yaqoob highlighted Pakistan’s growing stature in international volleyball and confirmed that Islamabad will host the CAVA Men’s Volleyball Championship from July 22 to 29. The prestigious tournament will feature ten nations — Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Maldives, Sri Lanka, India and hosts Pakistan. Expected to be one of the largest international volleyball events ever staged in the country, the championship will provide valuable exposure to Pakistan’s national team while promoting the sport across Central and South Asia.